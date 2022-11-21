Shaq Takes The Blame For His Failed Marriage To Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson

There's no denying that Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal is one of the most talked about names in sports. The athlete enjoyed a great career in the NBA (despite the fact that he was not the best at free throws). Outside of basketball, O'Neal's personal life has had its ups and downs, and ultimately, he ended his marriage to his wife, Shaunie Henderson, in 2011, per People. The couple share four children, and many fans got to know Henderson because she was married to such a larger-than-life sports figure.

Since the pair split years ago, Shaunie has moved on in her love life. In 2021, People reported that she and pastor Keion Henderson were engaged, and Shaunie couldn't have seemed happier. "This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked 'will you marry me' moment," she told the outlet at the time, adding that every detail of the proposal was "incredibly amazing." In May 2022, People reported that the pair walked down the aisle in the tropical destination of Anguilla in front of a large crowd of 200 guests. "I think after that first visit, we knew this was the place we wanted to get married," she said of the location, sharing that she and Keion "immediately fell in love with it."

While Shaunie seems to have put the past behind her, it seems like O'Neal still has some regrets.