Joe Jonas Recalls Breaking Up With Sophie Turner Before Marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are a match made in heaven. The couple reportedly met back in 2016 and immediately kicked it off after a night out with some mutual friends at a local bar. The "Game of Thrones" star gushed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" about meeting Jonas for the first time and described it as love at first sight. "I remember him leaving and I just like weeped. I wept to my brother, I was like 'I love this man so much,'" she told the late night host. Now, in her defense, Turner confessed it might have been the alcohol speaking. However, that gut feeling turned into something beautiful.

After a year of dating, the "Cake by the Ocean" singer was so head over heels that he took Beyoncé's advice and put a ring on his then-girlfriend. Jonas proposed in 2017 and the two secretly tied the knot in 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. "I feel like the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," Turner said during an interview with Elle. "Just the word husband and the word wife — it just solidifies the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful."

Although their relationship sounds like a fairy tale, the "Camp Rock" star is opening up about some of their hardships and how they almost didn't walk down the aisle.