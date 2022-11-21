Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Prove Their Friendship With Elton John Is Stronger Than Ever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are friends with many famous folks, and Sir Elton John happens to be one of them. Harry's relationship with the iconic singer goes way back to a time before he and Meghan were even together, thanks to his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Biography, many royals were fans of John, like Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth II, and when Diana married into the family, she was no exception. The outlet shares that the singer spoke about his connection with Diana in his "Me" autobiography, singing her praises while gushing over the time they first met.

"That night in 1981, she arrived in the ballroom, and we immediately clicked," he wrote in his book. "We ended up pretending to dance the Charleston while hooting at the disco's feebleness." The star also noted that Diana was "fabulous company," and even called her "the best dinner party guest," which is really saying something. Of course, he also famously performed his hit "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's funeral, and it's safe to say that there was not a dry eye in the house.

Since Diana's death, John has remained close to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. CBS News reports that Harry and Prince William took the stage with John in 2007 as part of a concert for Diana. According to Hello!, Harry and John also vacationed in Sicily, where John discovered Harry was in love with Meghan. Now, the Sussexes are proving their friendship is still going strong.