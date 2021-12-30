The Real Reason Buckingham Palace Didn't Want Elton John To Sing At Princess Diana's Funeral

After Princess Diana passed away in 1997, the British royal family set out to plan her funeral. It was officially held in Westminster Abbey that same year, with a performance from Diana's close friend Elton John at the ceremony. "She was blessed with an incredible social ease, an ability to talk to anybody, to make herself seem ordinary," John recounted in his 2019 autobiography (via Yahoo).

Although John and Diana were once close friends, continuing the singer's connectedness to various monarchs, the pair grew apart after she canceled her contribution to his book benefitting the AIDS Foundation — likely at the request of the Crown. "I think Buckingham Palace didn't like the idea of a member of the royal family having anything to do with a book that featured shots of naked guys with towels draped around them," he wrote.

This also wouldn't be the first time the palace attempted to intervene about Elton John, as new documents reveal the reasons they supposedly didn't want him to sing at Diana's funeral.