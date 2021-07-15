The Truth About Elton John's Relationship With Meghan Markle
It's no secret that British legend and singer Elton John is popular amongst Hollywood greats and British royalty. The 74-year-old, who will be embarking on his final tour in 2022, is friends with Lady Gaga (who is also the godmother of his son), Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, and Prince Harry, to name a few (via InStyle). John's most enduring friendship, though, is with Prince Harry, as he literally watched him grow up in the public eye.
John could be considered an honorary friend to the royal family, having hung out with Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s, and befriending Princess Diana in the 1990s, according to Biography. After Princess Diana died, John continued to be a supportive figure in Prince William and Harry's lives, performing at both of their royal weddings. However, John seems to also have struck a friendship with Harry's wife Meghan Markle in the aftermath of their royal exit in March 2020. Find out the truth about their relationship below.
Elton John has always been supportive of Meghan Markle
As a close friend of the late Princess Diana, Elton John has had a special connection with Prince Harry since he was a young boy, and praised him for embodying his mother's traits, per Town & Country. His support for Harry has also extended to Meghan Markle. In fact, John reportedly knew ahead of time about the couple's exit from the royal family in March 2020.
According to The Mirror, Harry and Meghan consulted John on their exit before making it official and called him their "rock." A source told the outlet that John "speaks to Harry and Meghan every day," and is almost a "motherly figure" to them." The source also added that John "is a constant support, especially to Meghan, and is very protective of both of them." While John denied he knew of their exit plans before the royal family, he supported "the fact Harry and Meghan are admirably taking control of their own lives," according to a representative.
John's protectiveness over Meghan could be seen even before they left their royal lives behind, when he defended them in 2019 over reports that they were contributing to air pollution by flying on a private jet for a vacation in Nice, France (via People). John responded to the accusations via Twitter, calling the reports, "distorted and malicious," while adding, "I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death."