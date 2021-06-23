What We Know About Elton John's Final Tour

It seems, in a truly mixed metaphor, that arguably the world's most beloved "rocketman" could be bidding good-bye to the yellow brick road. As the New York Post reported on June 23, British singer-songwriter Elton John confirmed the dates to his upcoming Farewell tour — one that, as its name suggests, will purportedly be his final foray onto the stage in a string of shows across North America and Europe.

"The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe," the announcement, which was posted to his website, stated regarding the long-delayed third leg of his adieu to the public as a touring performer, which was paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic (via the Post). "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way," John added, stating he would perform "at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."

But despite the lauded pianist and producer's declaration, is it actually the end of John's touring days? And is there any evidence that somehow, some way, his final tour won't actually be his last? Read on to find out.