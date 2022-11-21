Blythe Danner's Cancer Diagnosis Has A Devastating Connection To Her Late Husband

When it comes to the cream of the crop in Hollywood, Blythe Danner's family is among the most well-known. Danner's famous family includes her daughter, Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow. Additionally, Danner was wed to director Bruce Paltrow up until his death in 2002. According to Closer Weekly, the famous duo began dating in New York in the '60s when Danner was appearing on Broadway. While Danner starred in the show "Butterflies are Free," Bruce worked as a stage director, and they totally hit it off.

Sadly, Bruce died in 2002, per People, and Danner has made no secret that she has struggled to move on from her beloved husband. In 2015, she spoke with the Huffington Post at a live event, revealing that even 13 years after losing Bruce, things have not gotten any easier for her. "I sadly lost my husband just before I turned 60, so everything is a little less fun without him," she told the outlet. "He'd be enjoying this so much. And our grandchildren, who he missed. So I can't say it's my happiest decade, but it's my most fruitful decade, I think, ever." Talk about heartbreaking in every sense of the word. In the same interview, Danner also spoke about how much she has learned as she ages and how it's helped her with roles.

Now, she's getting candid on a topic that could have taken her life and why it's hitting so close to home.