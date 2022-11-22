Kelly Rowland Doubles Down On Her Support Of Chris Brown

Singer Kelly Rowland rose to fame as a member of the iconic girl group Destiny's Child and has continued to enjoy a career on the entertainment scene as a solo artist and talent competition judge, among other endeavors. While the "Like This" hitmaker remains a high-profile star for all of the above, in November 2022, she made headlines for something else.

On November 20, 2022, Rowland attended the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and wowed in a cheetah print ensemble while sporting a short black bob and long leather gloves on the red carpet (via the Daily Mail). At the award show, she presented the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, which was won by Chris Brown, who was not in attendance. After announcing his name with pride, the crowd gave a mixed reaction. While some were heard cheering, there was also some clear booing going on.

Per BBC, Rowland was quick to tell the audience to "chill out" and continued with, "I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer." Rowland's response was also met with a mixed reaction, and she has since spoken publicly about her decision to defend Brown.