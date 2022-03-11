Chris Brown's Latest Sexual Assault Allegations Take Another Disturbing Turn

Chris Brown says he's no longer going to let people drag him "through the mud" for his dark history of violence, according to TMZ. On March 8, the hip-hop icon posted alleged messages from the woman who accused him of raping her at a party in December 2020 and subsequently filed a $20 million lawsuit against him. Brown attempted to clear up his name by sharing a series of texts and voice messages on his Instagram allegedly sent between himself and his accuser, whose identity is not known. A representative on Brown's legal team said, "The texts speak for themselves ..."

In one story, the singer showed messages reportedly sent in August 2021, eight months after Brown's alleged accuser claimed he sexually assaulted her. The accuser allegedly wrote, "U told me to stay and then gonna try to play me?" In an additional attempt to prove to fans that he's not guilty, the "Look at Me Now" singer shared an alleged voicemail message from his accuser. In the recording, a woman's voice says, "I just want to see you again." It would be proof the woman voluntarily continued to see Brown even after her assaulted her.

The lawyer of Brown's accuser, Ariel Mitchell, confirmed to TMZ that the messages were from her client, and that her client never told her about said messages. Mitchell then said she was dropping her client.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).