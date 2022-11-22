Bethenny Frankel Stands By Her NSFW Theory On How Pete Davidson Gets Women

It's no secret that Pete Davidson can attract a beautiful lady. The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian has dated some of the most gorgeous eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood, first hitting the headlines for his short-lived engagement with Ariana Grande. After the twosome called it quits in 2018, Davidson moved on to another stunner when he was romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale the following year.

But his impressive dating history doesn't stop there. After splitting with Beckinsale, Davidson dated "The Leftovers" star Margaret Qualley and then model Kaia Gerber, before enjoying a romance with "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. After that came probably his most unexpected romance; Kim Kardashian. Yep, these two shocked the world when they struck up a romance after meeting on the set of "Saturday Night Live," and things got pretty hot and heavy for around nine months with the comedian even popping up on "The Kardashians." Of course, that one wasn't meant to be but Davidson didn't slow down his dating game. Oh no. Davidson's next rumored romance? None other than model Emily Ratajkowski!

Well, Bethenny Frankel has a little something to say about the multiple stunning women Davidson has been linked to — and it's NSFW.