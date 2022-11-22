Bethenny Frankel Stands By Her NSFW Theory On How Pete Davidson Gets Women
It's no secret that Pete Davidson can attract a beautiful lady. The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian has dated some of the most gorgeous eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood, first hitting the headlines for his short-lived engagement with Ariana Grande. After the twosome called it quits in 2018, Davidson moved on to another stunner when he was romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale the following year.
But his impressive dating history doesn't stop there. After splitting with Beckinsale, Davidson dated "The Leftovers" star Margaret Qualley and then model Kaia Gerber, before enjoying a romance with "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. After that came probably his most unexpected romance; Kim Kardashian. Yep, these two shocked the world when they struck up a romance after meeting on the set of "Saturday Night Live," and things got pretty hot and heavy for around nine months with the comedian even popping up on "The Kardashians." Of course, that one wasn't meant to be but Davidson didn't slow down his dating game. Oh no. Davidson's next rumored romance? None other than model Emily Ratajkowski!
Well, Bethenny Frankel has a little something to say about the multiple stunning women Davidson has been linked to — and it's NSFW.
Bethenny Frankel doubled down on her viral Pete Davidson theory
You may remember back in 2019 when former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel went viral for her take on how Pete Davidson gets the ladies. Taking to Twitter, the reality star and businesswoman mused, "So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale? So I guess it's clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?" See, we told you it was NSFW. Frankel tweeted a similar thing two years later when rumors began to swirl of a romance with Kim Kardashian, as she tweeted, "I still maintain that Pete Davidson shoots diamonds out of his penis....he needs a deal with @ZalesJewelers (and yes he is talented, charming, smart & cute) but his game is tight."
And Frankel isn't backing down. Speaking on the November 22 episode of "Rants with Bethenny Frankel," she brought up her past tweets. "That is not aging like milk, that is aging like fine wine, that tweet," she said. "I mean, 2019, I said 'Pete Davidson shoots diamonds out of his d**k.' What is he shooting out of there now? It must be pink or purple diamonds. Blue, rare diamonds, okay?"
We'll leave it to your imagination if Davidson really is a diamond making machine, though Ratakowski may soon find out for herself, as a source told Us Weekly in November that both are pretty into one another.