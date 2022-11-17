Pete Davidson Appears To Have A History With Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband

Pete Davidson is notorious for dating some of the most beautiful women in the entertainment industry, including Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber. And according to US Weekly, it looks like the comedian has found a new beau in supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.

The Daily Mail reported the couple first being spotted together in a celebration for Davidson's 29th birthday. Apparently, the supermodel even gave Davidson a gift as he escorted her back to her apartment once the night ended. The comedian gave Ratajkowski a sweet embrace before going his separate ways, and rumors quickly began to circulate about the two. US Weekly confirmed the couple's relationship after a source revealed the two had been dating for several months. The source said it's "in the very early stages, but both really like each other."

Both Davidson and Ratajkowski have gone through recent breakups. The comedian split from Kim Kardashian in August 2022. Ratajkowski had to deal with her own heartache after she divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard. The supermodel and McClard were together for almost four years and had a child together, but split after rumors of an affair. While things are already seeming complicated for the couple, it is about to get even more difficult, because Davidson and McClard used to hang out with one another.