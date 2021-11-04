Bethenny Frankel Has An R-Rated Take On Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster over Halloween weekend and later having dinner together in Staten Island, of all places, it seems like everyone has an opinion about the possible new couple. Including "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Bethenny Frankel, who has not only a hot take about what Kim sees in the "Saturday Night Live" star but also an unorthodox business proposition for the comedian.

But first, let's recap what's going on. Kim and Davidson go back years, as pictures have resurfaced from 2019 showing Kim and her now ex-husband Kanye West having dinner with the comedian, Timothee Chalamet, and others at a birthday dinner for rapper Kid Cudi, per E! News. But it seems their relationship really took off when she starred in a sketch with him on "SNL" that ended with a kiss. On October 29, the pair were out and about with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, and People shared exclusive pics of them holding hands while riding the rides. Later that week, while Kim was in the Big Apple for the Innovator's Awards, Page Six reported that the two had dinner at Campania, an Italian restaurant in Pete's hometown.

No one has confirmed what's really happening between the two, but Bethenny has an R-rated opinion about what a mogul like Kim Kardashian might see in Pete Davidson and it is definitely NSFW.