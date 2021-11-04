Bethenny Frankel Has An R-Rated Take On Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian
Ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster over Halloween weekend and later having dinner together in Staten Island, of all places, it seems like everyone has an opinion about the possible new couple. Including "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Bethenny Frankel, who has not only a hot take about what Kim sees in the "Saturday Night Live" star but also an unorthodox business proposition for the comedian.
But first, let's recap what's going on. Kim and Davidson go back years, as pictures have resurfaced from 2019 showing Kim and her now ex-husband Kanye West having dinner with the comedian, Timothee Chalamet, and others at a birthday dinner for rapper Kid Cudi, per E! News. But it seems their relationship really took off when she starred in a sketch with him on "SNL" that ended with a kiss. On October 29, the pair were out and about with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, and People shared exclusive pics of them holding hands while riding the rides. Later that week, while Kim was in the Big Apple for the Innovator's Awards, Page Six reported that the two had dinner at Campania, an Italian restaurant in Pete's hometown.
No one has confirmed what's really happening between the two, but Bethenny has an R-rated opinion about what a mogul like Kim Kardashian might see in Pete Davidson and it is definitely NSFW.
Bethenny theorizes why women are attracted to Pete
Pete Davidson has a history of dating women that the general public seems to think are out of his league, including Kate Beckinsale, former fiancé Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor. Never one to keep her opinions to herself, Bethenny Frankel weighed in what might draw these women to the "SNL" star, especially someone so seemingly unattainable as Kim Kardashian. She tweeted on November 4, "Years later, I still maintain that Pete Davidson shoots diamonds out of his penis....he needs a deal with @ZalesJewelers (and yes he is talented, charming, smart & cute) but his game is tight." Just like Bethenny to say what everyone was thinking — and even wonder about how he could monetize it, being the businesswoman she is.
Fans on Twitter seemed to agree with her, with someone responding, "I'm amazed at how many women can't tell just by looking at him that he's packing." Still, others thought the reality star was missing the point, noting that it was possible these women liked him for his personality. Another added, "He is also a genuinely decent human being, is funny, kind and also handsome." Others just don't get the attraction at all, diamonds or not.
Whatever the attraction is, or even the nature of Pete and Kim's relationship really is, the duo definitely has everyone talking. And maybe that's the real attraction for Kim after all.