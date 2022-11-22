Nicki Swift Asks: Which Is Your Favorite Low-Profile Celebrity Relationship?

When it comes to celebrity couples, it seems like fans hear about what they're doing, where they're going, or what they'll be up to next at least once a day, every day. Case in point: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Before their break-up, a complete timeline of their relationship proved that they weren't afraid to show off just how much fun they were having together. The same, of course, can be said about high-profiled couples like Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, or even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, though they aren't on social media like most other celebrities are.

Teigen and Legend have often been very honest about the secret to their successful relationship and for the most part, say it's all about "good communication." Meanwhile, Alec has been very candid about his love for his wife Hilaria and said that she gave him "a reason to live" following the "Rust" film set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead, according to People.

However, not every couple is eager to share the ins and outs of their relationship, or what they had for dinner the previous night, for that matter. A new Nicki Swift poll says that there's one low-profile celebrity couple in particular that fans seem to love more than others.