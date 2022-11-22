Nicki Swift Asks: Which Is Your Favorite Low-Profile Celebrity Relationship?
When it comes to celebrity couples, it seems like fans hear about what they're doing, where they're going, or what they'll be up to next at least once a day, every day. Case in point: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Before their break-up, a complete timeline of their relationship proved that they weren't afraid to show off just how much fun they were having together. The same, of course, can be said about high-profiled couples like Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, or even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, though they aren't on social media like most other celebrities are.
Teigen and Legend have often been very honest about the secret to their successful relationship and for the most part, say it's all about "good communication." Meanwhile, Alec has been very candid about his love for his wife Hilaria and said that she gave him "a reason to live" following the "Rust" film set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead, according to People.
However, not every couple is eager to share the ins and outs of their relationship, or what they had for dinner the previous night, for that matter. A new Nicki Swift poll says that there's one low-profile celebrity couple in particular that fans seem to love more than others.
Fans love low-key couple Tom Holland and Zendaya the most
According to a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift, over 34% of respondents say that Tom Holland and Zendaya are their favorite low-profile celebrity couple. Another 25% said Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling top their list, while Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn — who are rarely seen in public together — came in third with 19% of the vote. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got 10%, along with the consciously coupled Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin with another 10%.
Back in November 2021, Holland opened up about his relationship with Zendaya in an interview with GQ, which is something he rarely does. When asked about his significant other, he said, "Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity. She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls." Though the pair remain tight-lipped about the daily aspects of their relationship, they have been known to flirt in public on occasion. Aside from these periodic acts, they keep everything pretty low-key.
And while he might be dating one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Alwyn rarely talks about his relationship with Swift, either. In 2021, he did tell The Times that he thought it was "flattering" that so many assumed he was the inspiration for many of her songs.