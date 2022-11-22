Sinbad's Family Announces Health Update Two Years After Stroke

Sinbad was an incredibly popular star in the '90s, appearing in hits like "Jingle All the Way" and "First Kid" — just to name a few (via IMDb). And let's be honest, with a name like Sinbad, who could ever forget the guy? Sadly in 2020, the actor experienced some really scary health woes that changed his entire life. "It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband, and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," Sinbad's family revealed in a statement to Variety at the time. They also made sure to ask fans for "prayers" during such a difficult time, while also asking for privacy.

In December 2020, a little less than a month after they revealed Sinbad had suffered a stroke in the first place, Sinbad's family took to Instagram to share an update on the star's recovery. The post included a video as well as a lengthy caption. "We are happy to report that he continues to recover and is getting better every single day," they wrote, once again thanking Sinbad's fans for all of the "well wishes, calls, texts, cards, flowers, but especially your prayers." Additionally, they made sure to give thanks to the doctors and nurses who aided in the star's recovery.

Since then, the family has remained pretty quiet on social media, with just seven posts from December 2020 through 2022. However, their eighth update proved to be one of the most informative and shared a glimpse into Sinbad's health.