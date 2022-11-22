Gut-Wrenching New Details Surrounding Jason David Frank's Death Emerge

Content warning: The following article includes mention of suicide.

On November 20, news broke that "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank died by suicide, per TMZ. Frank's rep Justine Hunt confirmed that the actor died in Texas and stated, "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans so much. He will truly be missed."

Frank played Tommy Oliver as the Green Ranger and later, the White Ranger, in the hit kid-friendly 1990s series. Frank was a trained martial artist and showcased his skills during his acting career. His fellow Power Rangers paid tribute to him following the tragic news of his death. Amy Jo Johnson, who played the Pink Ranger, shared on Instagram, "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."

Walter Jones, who played the Black Ranger, wrote on Instagram, "Can't believe it ... RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." Austin St. John who was known as the Red Ranger, shared, "'Once a ranger, always a ranger' thoughts and prayers ... " Now, amid his loved ones' grief, more harrowing news was revealed about the events that led up to Frank's suicide.