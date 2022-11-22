Gut-Wrenching New Details Surrounding Jason David Frank's Death Emerge
Content warning: The following article includes mention of suicide.
On November 20, news broke that "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank died by suicide, per TMZ. Frank's rep Justine Hunt confirmed that the actor died in Texas and stated, "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans so much. He will truly be missed."
Frank played Tommy Oliver as the Green Ranger and later, the White Ranger, in the hit kid-friendly 1990s series. Frank was a trained martial artist and showcased his skills during his acting career. His fellow Power Rangers paid tribute to him following the tragic news of his death. Amy Jo Johnson, who played the Pink Ranger, shared on Instagram, "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."
Walter Jones, who played the Black Ranger, wrote on Instagram, "Can't believe it ... RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." Austin St. John who was known as the Red Ranger, shared, "'Once a ranger, always a ranger' thoughts and prayers ... " Now, amid his loved ones' grief, more harrowing news was revealed about the events that led up to Frank's suicide.
Jason David Frank had an argument with his wife before his death
Just hours before Jason David Frank's death, the former Power Ranger was in a heated argument with his wife, TMZ reports. Frank was checked into a hotel room in Texas with his estranged wife, Tammie Frank, who had a separate room. The two reportedly got into an argument, and the hotel staff had to intervene. When things calmed down, Jason and his wife allegedly got into another fight and he locked himself in his room. Tammie called the authorities early Saturday morning after she was concerned for the actor, and he was later discovered deceased in the bathroom.
In August, TMZ reported that Tammie filed for divorce and accused Jason of cheating on her. According to the legal documents, Tammie claimed their marriage was full of "discord and conflict" and that Jason was cruel toward her. The two shared their children "Hunter, Jacob, Skye, and Jenna," per The U.S. Sun. The California native was 49 at the time of his death.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).