Ivanka Trump's Lavish Vacation Might Be A Message About Her Political Future

Ivanka Trump served as an adviser for her father, former President Donald Trump, when he entered the White House in 2017, per CNN. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also served as Trump's aide before and after he became president. Following grumblings of nepotism, though, Ivanka announced she would be working for her father as an unpaid staff member, along with Kushner.

When Donald announced his plans to run for the 2024 presidential elections at his Mar-a-Lago estate on November 16, Ivanka was noticeably absent at the event (via NBC News). She later told Fox News, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." Ivanka went on to say that while she was proud of their administration's accomplishments during her time at the White House, she is enjoying more time with her family. Now, recent pictures prove just how sincere she really is about these sentiments.