Ivanka Trump's Lavish Vacation Might Be A Message About Her Political Future
Ivanka Trump served as an adviser for her father, former President Donald Trump, when he entered the White House in 2017, per CNN. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also served as Trump's aide before and after he became president. Following grumblings of nepotism, though, Ivanka announced she would be working for her father as an unpaid staff member, along with Kushner.
When Donald announced his plans to run for the 2024 presidential elections at his Mar-a-Lago estate on November 16, Ivanka was noticeably absent at the event (via NBC News). She later told Fox News, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." Ivanka went on to say that while she was proud of their administration's accomplishments during her time at the White House, she is enjoying more time with her family. Now, recent pictures prove just how sincere she really is about these sentiments.
Ivanka Trump trades the White House for pyramids
A little over a week since she celebrated Tiffany Trump's wedding, Ivanka Trump took off to Egypt with her family. Ivanka shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed of her enjoying the magical country with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. "A day at the Pyramids! So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!" she captioned the pics. Ivanka looked light and airy in a flowing white dress and shared snaps of her and her children riding camels as well.
Ivanka's far-away trip comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump reportedly begging her and Kushner to join his 2024 campaign during Tiffany's wedding weekend, according to the New York Post. A source told the publication, "Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around ... but so far she's resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared." The insider added, "They both feel they got burned in Washington and don't want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign." Perhaps that was why the former president looked so grumpy during what was supposed to be a happy occasion!