Sources Say Cher's New Romance Is The Real Deal
Cher is known for many things, however, the first thing that comes to mind is her deep, unique voice that's carried her six-decade career. The second? Well, that would be Cher's high-profile relationships. For the singer, music and romance have often intersected, as her first stint in the business was alongside her then-husband, Sunny Bono. They made up the highly-successful duo Sonny & Cher and produced hits such as "I Got You Babe," "Baby Don't Go," and The Beat Goes On" in the 60s and 70s. According to History, Cher and Bono divorced in 1975. That same year, Cher married for a second time.
This go around, Cher married rocker Gregg Allman, but their union only lasted 10 days, reportedly due to Allman's drug use (via The Mirror). In the decades since, Cher has been romantically linked to other famous faces, including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. However, Cher's latest romance is perhaps her most headline-inducing. In November, the 76-year-old's outing with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards sparked dating rumors. According to CNN, the pair — who have a 40-year age gap between them — was snapped holding hands, prompting questions from fans. When a Twitter user asked if Edwards was her "man," the "Believe" singer responded with a smiling emoji flanked by hearts.
And when someone brought up Edwards' alleged history with infidelity, Cher shut down fans who'd warned her to be careful via Twitter. Now, a source has revealed what's really going on with the pair's relationship.
Cher and Alexander Edwards are apparently spending a lot of time together
Given the age difference, Cher's relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards may make you do a double take. However, a new report asserts that this couple is very much legit. According to TMZ, a source with ties to the lovebirds has spilled the beans about their romantic status. Per the insider, Cher and Edwards have been holed up in her $85 million Malibu home since they met, and they recently enjoyed a three-hour dinner date. While Cher hasn't spoken about their "official status," one of the singer's tweets suggests that their relationship is solid. When a fan inquired as to whether Paulette Howell (Cher's best friend) had met Edwards, she tweeted, "No ... Everyone in my family has."
At the time of writing, Alexander, who has a minimal presence on social media, hasn't spoken about his involvement with Cher. In the past, Edwards dated Amber Rose, with whom he has a 3-year-old son, per Hollywood Life.