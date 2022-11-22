Sources Say Cher's New Romance Is The Real Deal

Cher is known for many things, however, the first thing that comes to mind is her deep, unique voice that's carried her six-decade career. The second? Well, that would be Cher's high-profile relationships. For the singer, music and romance have often intersected, as her first stint in the business was alongside her then-husband, Sunny Bono. They made up the highly-successful duo Sonny & Cher and produced hits such as "I Got You Babe," "Baby Don't Go," and The Beat Goes On" in the 60s and 70s. According to History, Cher and Bono divorced in 1975. That same year, Cher married for a second time.

This go around, Cher married rocker Gregg Allman, but their union only lasted 10 days, reportedly due to Allman's drug use (via The Mirror). In the decades since, Cher has been romantically linked to other famous faces, including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. However, Cher's latest romance is perhaps her most headline-inducing. In November, the 76-year-old's outing with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards sparked dating rumors. According to CNN, the pair — who have a 40-year age gap between them — was snapped holding hands, prompting questions from fans. When a Twitter user asked if Edwards was her "man," the "Believe" singer responded with a smiling emoji flanked by hearts.

And when someone brought up Edwards' alleged history with infidelity, Cher shut down fans who'd warned her to be careful via Twitter. Now, a source has revealed what's really going on with the pair's relationship.