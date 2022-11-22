Cristiano Ronaldo's Future With Manchester United Is Now Defined

Cristiano Ronaldo set the soccer world ablaze when he slammed Manchester United and the club's manager during an interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese National Team captain went scorched earth bashing Man U's manager Erik ten Hag. "I don't have respect for him [ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me," he told Morgan in clips released on November 13, before the full interview aired, per ESPN. The comments came on the heels of Ronaldo being suspended by the soccer club for leaving the pitch early after not being subbed into the game. While speaking to Morgan, the striker said he felt the club was eager to cut ties. "I felt betrayed," Ronaldo said. "I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

The following day, after the interview went viral, Manchester put their support behind ten Hag, and sources said the team would allow the manager to deal with Ronaldo personally, according to ESPN. A few days later, it was reported that the club was looking into the idea of taking legal action to void Ronaldo's contract, per the Daily Mail.

Just before participating in the World Cup, Ronaldo addressed the fallout from his interview and insisted it would not be a distraction. "They won't be influenced by what people say or write," he said of his national teammates (via ABC News). Not long after, though, Ronaldo's fate with Manchester United was firmly decided.