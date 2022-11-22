DWTS Fans Have Mixed Feelings About The Season 31 Winner

"Dancing with the Stars" has had its fair share of controversies when it comes to the elimination process and crowning the winner of each season. Case in point? When Heather Morris was shockingly eliminated after getting a perfect score on her rumba with Maksim Chmerkovskiy during Season 24. At the time, former "DWTS" host Tom Bergeron said, "I have to say, in 24 seasons, that's probably the most vocally unhappy reaction we've gotten about a result" after groans and boos filled the ballroom via The Washington Post).

During Season 27, Bobby Bones took home the coveted Mirrorball trophy, causing controversy that made the show reconsider how scoring and viewer voting should work to make it a more fair competition. "We have made some adjustments to the judging, because we got a lot of complaints," judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. "We listened to what everybody said about what happened last year."

And in Season 28, Sean Spicer sparked controversy right after the show announced the cast. According to Vanity Fair, Bergeron expressed his thoughts on the casting choice and it was said that the show-runners reportedly tried to get Spicer off the show. However, because of his popularity, the viewers' votes kept him in the competition for multiple weeks, despite his poor dancing skills. Although the show is trying to find ways to make the competition more fair, fans are still skeptical about it after the Season 31 champion was announced.