Amber Heard Just Can't Escape Legal Drama After Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard remains tangled in a never-ending drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. As many already know, Heard and Depp were at the center of one of the biggest celebrity trials in history. Following the couple's divorce, Heard alleged in a 2018 op-ed that she had been abused in a former relationship, and readers quickly pinned the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor as the source of that abuse, per NBC News. Depp decided to file a $50 million lawsuit against Heard for defamation. According to Vanity Fair, Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million soon after. In April 2022, the two actors went to court, and the media quickly put everything on display. Many were passionate about the trial and sided with one or the other with strong opinions.
After several months of accusations against one another, the jury finalized their decision. According to The Washington Post, the jury sided with Depp and requested that Heard pay $10.35 million to her ex-husband for defamation. Heard was reportedly devastated by the decision (via Vox). She said in a statement, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." However, the 36-year-old continues to fight for what she believes is right. Following the verdict, she quickly asked the courts to declare a mistrial, per People. And, according to TMZ, the actor isn't stopping there — now, she's also going after an insurance company.
Amber Heard is fighting for the insurance company to cover the verdict
Although Amber Heard has starred in famous films like "Aquaman" and "3 Days to Kill," $10.35 million is still a lot of money to pay out at one time (via IMDb). When the actor was ordered to pay the large amount to Johnny Depp following the verdict of their highly publicized trial, she thought she had the backing of an insurance company, per TMZ.
TMZ reports that after the trial, New York Marine and General Insurance company filed documents to avoid a $1 million policy Heard had "to protect her from defamation claims." The outlet reports that the insurance company believes it's protected by California law because Heard "committed willful misconduct" against Depp. Therefore, this would allow the company to avoid paying the insurance policy to Heard. The Texas native, however, is not going down without a fight.
The "Never Back Down" actor filed documents to countersue the insurance company's claims, per the Daily Mail. Heard alleges that the company assured her that it would pay various costs in the trial with a million-dollar cap. But, with the insurance company attempting to dodge the payment, she's claiming it has not held up its end of the deal. Heard is now claiming New York Marine and General Insurance company is breaching its contract and hopes the court will side with her this time around.