Amber Heard Just Can't Escape Legal Drama After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard remains tangled in a never-ending drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. As many already know, Heard and Depp were at the center of one of the biggest celebrity trials in history. Following the couple's divorce, Heard alleged in a 2018 op-ed that she had been abused in a former relationship, and readers quickly pinned the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor as the source of that abuse, per NBC News. Depp decided to file a $50 million lawsuit against Heard for defamation. According to Vanity Fair, Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million soon after. In April 2022, the two actors went to court, and the media quickly put everything on display. Many were passionate about the trial and sided with one or the other with strong opinions.

After several months of accusations against one another, the jury finalized their decision. According to The Washington Post, the jury sided with Depp and requested that Heard pay $10.35 million to her ex-husband for defamation. Heard was reportedly devastated by the decision (via Vox). She said in a statement, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." However, the 36-year-old continues to fight for what she believes is right. Following the verdict, she quickly asked the courts to declare a mistrial, per People. And, according to TMZ, the actor isn't stopping there — now, she's also going after an insurance company.