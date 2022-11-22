The Tragic Death Of Gone With The Wind Star Mickey Kuhn

Mickey Kuhn — who is widely known for his role as Beau Wilkes in "Gone With The Wind" — has died, his family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90 years old. Kuhn was reportedly in hospice care in Florida and died on Sunday after battling a condition that has not yet been released to the public. The legendary child actor played the son of Olivia de Havilland and Leslie Howard's characters and was only six years old when he starred in the 1939 film. He's the latest in a long line of celebs who have sadly died in 2022.

"It was just another job coming out of the depression for the family," Kuhn said during an interview with MLive. "I didn't realize how great a film it was." During the 80th anniversary of "Gone With The Wind," the actor expressed his gratitude for being able to witness its success. "In the last 10-15 years this one's really came to light, gee people really like this movie," he added. "What an honor it was to be in it." According to The Wrap, Kuhn was the "last surviving credited cast member" after de Havilland, his on-screen mother, died at 104 in 2020. Kuhn joked during a 2019 interview with WXYZ-TV that he and de Havilland shared "good genes" and also revealed that he kept in contact with her from time to time.

Although the Hollywood star was a fan favorite from "Gone With The Wind," he had a remarkable career that spanned decades.