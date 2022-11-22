Yung Gravy Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Addison Rae's Mom

Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, sent the internet into a complete frenzy earlier this year when rumors began circulating that they might be a couple. Yung Gravy first publicly shared his interest in Easterling back in July, when he posted a suggestive TikTok highlighting the fact that she was newly single. In August, he made an appearance on the "BFFs" podcast with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy and chatted about his thoughts on Easterling. He told the hosts, "She basically showed some love and DM'd me at one point, so I started showing some love back and now we're just being cute," (via Entertainment Tonight). The rapper also revealed that he hoped to take the 42-year-old on a date soon.

Things began to heat up when Yung Gravy decided to take Easterling as his date to the VMAs in August, per Page Six. The pair made their first red carpet appearance together, and they weren't afraid to pack on the PDA. The two even shared a kiss in front of the cameras. Yung Gravy told reporters on the carpet, "We met online and we connected right away." He added, "I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match," (via the Daily Mail).

They appeared to be enjoying each other's company at the time, but recently, the 26-year-old revealed where their romance really stands.