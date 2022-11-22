Yung Gravy Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Addison Rae's Mom
Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, sent the internet into a complete frenzy earlier this year when rumors began circulating that they might be a couple. Yung Gravy first publicly shared his interest in Easterling back in July, when he posted a suggestive TikTok highlighting the fact that she was newly single. In August, he made an appearance on the "BFFs" podcast with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy and chatted about his thoughts on Easterling. He told the hosts, "She basically showed some love and DM'd me at one point, so I started showing some love back and now we're just being cute," (via Entertainment Tonight). The rapper also revealed that he hoped to take the 42-year-old on a date soon.
Things began to heat up when Yung Gravy decided to take Easterling as his date to the VMAs in August, per Page Six. The pair made their first red carpet appearance together, and they weren't afraid to pack on the PDA. The two even shared a kiss in front of the cameras. Yung Gravy told reporters on the carpet, "We met online and we connected right away." He added, "I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match," (via the Daily Mail).
They appeared to be enjoying each other's company at the time, but recently, the 26-year-old revealed where their romance really stands.
Yung Gravy is not dating Sheri Nicole Easterling
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling's romance definitely heated up over the summer, but it appears things have since fizzled out. After he took the mother of two as his date to the VMAs, per Us Weekly, social media users instantly became invested in their relationship. It was unclear what their status truly was at the time, but recently, Yung Gravy cleared the air about the start of their romance and where they stand now. He told E! News, "I needed a date [to the VMAs] and we flirted online before I invited her to come through." The rapper explained that they had a "good time" at the award show and even called Easterling a "sweetheart." However, when asked where his romance stands with her now, he confirmed what many had suspected. He revealed, "We are not dating. It's hard to date when you're traveling all the time. But she was at my show in New Orleans."
The news comes after a source told Us Weekly in October that the romance had ended. The insider claimed, "Sheri was with Yung Gravy for publicity." They added, "Both she and Yung Gravy loved the attention, but it was a brief romance that ended long before it became serious." Although the source insisted that she was single and not dating anyone at the moment, this was the first time the rapper or Easterling confirmed their relationship status.