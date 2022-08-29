Addison Rae's Dad Melts Down Over Ex-Wife's VMAs Makeout With Yung Gravy

Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez, is fuming after his ex-wife was spotted making out with rapper Yung Gravy on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. The seemingly innocent smooch comes on the heels of an online feud between Lopez and Yung Gravy, which began shortly after Lopez split from his wife, Sheri Easterling. Gravy opened up about his relationship with Easterling during an appearance on Dave Portnoy's "BFFs" podcast. "She was DMing me at one point," Gravy explained. "I started showing some love back and, you know, now we're just being cute. Ya know. Making videos back and forth, sending wholesome DMs." Meanwhile, Easterling helped fuel relationship rumors by sharing suggestive videos about Gravy on TikTok.

In response to this flirtatious behavior, Lopez challenged Gravy to a boxing match. "Let's get in the ring and settle it like men," Lopez suggested (via Pop Buzz). The middle-aged influencer then lifted his shirt and smacked his abdominal muscles, before referring to the rapper as "Lil Gravy."

Gravy ultimately turned down Lopez's offer to face off in the ring, and chose instead to respond by taking Easterling as his date to the VMAs. Now, Lopez has launched another attack on Gravy amid the ongoing drama.