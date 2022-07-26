Addison Rae Seemingly Addresses Her Dad's Messy Affair Drama

Addison's Rae father, Monty Lopez, is facing heat after apparently having an affair with a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash while still married to his wife Sheri Nicole Easterling, according to Page Six. Ash revealed that Lopez assured her that he and his wife were separated and getting a divorce, but that was clearly not the case. In fact, Sheri did change her Instagram bio to "single mom" after the apparent affair was made public (via Page Six). Lopez was also exposed on social media for hitting on other women, specifically young girls, in public while apparently dating Ash. In one TikTok video (via Instagram), Lopez is seen touching the lower backside of a 19-year-old girl in a bar.

In an interview with Page Six, Ash said, "Addison and Sheri don't deserve this and neither do the other girls he's disrespected. I hope telling my story sheds light on a man who has gotten away with their power in the industry for too long." She also leaked messages that Lopez had sent her during their five-month affair. In the shared texts, Lopez tells Ash that they would have "amazing kids together" and that he would tell his children about their relationship in Ibiza.

According to a 2020 interview with Seventeen, Lopez and Easterling were on and off during Rae's childhood and ended up remarrying each other in 2017 after getting divorced years earlier. Rae has remained tightlipped about the matter, but she just broke her silence about how she's feeling right now.