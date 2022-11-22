Gigi Hadid's Family Is Reportedly On Board With Her Leonardo DiCaprio Romance
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's romance is seemingly getting more serious. After it was reported that the two were casually seeing each other in August, according to InTouch, the duo decided to reportedly take things to the next level in September, per Page Six. A source told the outlet that while they were in an intimate stage in the relationship at the time, they were still "taking it slow." The rumored couple has been keeping a fairly low profile amid their ongoing romance. In October, however, DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted attending the same Halloween party in Brooklyn, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six, which only continued to fuel dating rumors.
A source told E! News, "Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now. They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together." The insider added, "Leo is very laid back and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far." It's unclear if the couple has labeled their relationship, but it's evident that they enjoy time together.
Their romance comes after Hadid and former One Direction member Zayn Malik reportedly split back in October 2021 after an explosive fight with Hadid's mother, Yolanda, per People. Luckily for DiCaprio, he has her family's support.
Gigi Hadid's family supports her new romance
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio appear to still be going strong after first sparking dating rumors at the end of the summer. The duo was spotted at Cipriani in Manhattan for a dinner date on November 19, according to photos obtained by Page Six, and attempted to avoid paparazzi by leaving separately from the establishment. While their romance is still new, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Hadid and DiCaprio have the support of the model's family. The insider explained, "Bella and Yolanda think Leo is incredibly talented and are of course supportive of their relationship. They just want Gigi to be happy, support her, and help her be a great mom."
In terms of how their romance is developing, the insider said, "They both genuinely enjoy each other's company and connect over a variety of things." The source added, "They are both hoping to spend as much time as they can together."
There were rumors that the couple had split after Hadid was not seen at the actor's 48th birthday bash in Beverly Hills earlier this month, per Entertainment Tonight. Now, however, it's clear that Hadid and DiCaprio are still enjoying each other's company despite still wanting to keep things private.