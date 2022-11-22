Gigi Hadid's Family Is Reportedly On Board With Her Leonardo DiCaprio Romance

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's romance is seemingly getting more serious. After it was reported that the two were casually seeing each other in August, according to InTouch, the duo decided to reportedly take things to the next level in September, per Page Six. A source told the outlet that while they were in an intimate stage in the relationship at the time, they were still "taking it slow." The rumored couple has been keeping a fairly low profile amid their ongoing romance. In October, however, DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted attending the same Halloween party in Brooklyn, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six, which only continued to fuel dating rumors.

A source told E! News, "Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now. They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together." The insider added, "Leo is very laid back and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far." It's unclear if the couple has labeled their relationship, but it's evident that they enjoy time together.

Their romance comes after Hadid and former One Direction member Zayn Malik reportedly split back in October 2021 after an explosive fight with Hadid's mother, Yolanda, per People. Luckily for DiCaprio, he has her family's support.