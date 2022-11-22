The View Co-Hosts Express No Sympathy For Todd And Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentencing

During the November 22, 2022, episode of "The View," the show's co-hosts were clear that husband and wife Todd and Julie Chrisley aren't getting their sympathy. In a clip from the episode on YouTube, the co-hosts talked about the situation. One of the common themes was their frustration that former President Donald Trump has not faced any charges for some of his actions. Joy Behar commented on the events of January 6, 2021 and on Trump's keeping classified documents at his private residence (via The New York Times). "He's behind this insurrection, he steals documents and takes them to Mar-a-Lago ... He's walking free, running for president, and these two idiots are going to prison!" Behar exclaimed.

Meanwhile, co-host Sara Haines expressed her disbelief at the ability of people to commit such crimes in the first place, saying, "I don't know why all these people who are in the spotlight ... The arrogance... I don't even like to steal Splenda at Starbucks in front of people."

Referring to Behar's earlier comments, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, "Nobody gets away with tax evasion... except people who should remain nameless [referring to Trump]." Added Alyssa Farah Griffin on that note, speaking about the Chrisleys' sentencing and reality television as a whole, "It is a good reminder... You need to remember, a lot of times, it's smoke and mirrors, and it's just not reality."