Source Unpacks How Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Handling Her Split From Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have reportedly called it quits, but the "Don't Worry Darling" director is apparently having a hard time coming to terms with it.

A source close to the couple recently revealed that the two have decided to "take a break," chalking up to clashing priorities. The insider noted that Styles is about to remark on a world tour while Wilde currently splits her time between Los Angeles for work and London to see her children, who live with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis. A source close to the couple told People that their split was "a very amicable decision" and noted that the two are "still very close friends" despite the split.

Throughout their two years of dating, Wilde and Styles kept much of their relationship under wraps. Still, their relationship was quite the rollercoaster. "The public pressure on them has been difficult," a friend of the couple revealed. "They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship." And while Styles and Wilde chose to maintain the friendship, the "Booksmart" filmmaker is reportedly finding it difficult to navigate the situation.