Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Reportedly Call It Quits

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are taking a break, People reported on November 18, 2022. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," an insider told the outlet. "It's a very amicable decision ... They're still very close friends." A different source told People, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

The decision comes after nearly two years together. Styles' world tour for Love on Tour is about to kick off its international leg with stops in Mexico and South America for November and December 2022, his official website notes. Meanwhile, Wilde has been busy with her own work, including attending the "Women Talking" premiere in Beverly Hills on November 17, 2022, according to the Daily Mail. She wore a gold breastplate over a black dress — and the fact that she's wearing armor on the red carpet might speak to her emotional reaction to the endless media scrutiny she faced this year. The woman's got to be exhausted.