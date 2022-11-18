Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Reportedly Call It Quits
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began dating in January 2021, per Entertainment Weekly, after they were spotted holding hands at a friend's wedding. Their romance took off from there, thanks in large part to the connection that brought them together, the film "Don't Worry Darling." The project, directed by Wilde, meant that they had time on set together to solidify their budding romance.
But their relationship was quickly met with public scrutiny, a difficult thing to face for any couple. Rumors of an on-set feud between Wilde and star Florence Pugh meant that the film that brought them together was also the target of relentless scrutiny. There was drama from the past too. Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis from 2013 to 2020, per Us Weekly, and the two share two children. He served her custody papers publicly in April 2022 as rumors of infidelity on Wilde's part plagued her in the press.
Now, Wilde and Styles have decided to split.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde take an amicable break
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are taking a break, People reported on November 18, 2022. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," an insider told the outlet. "It's a very amicable decision ... They're still very close friends." A different source told People, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
The decision comes after nearly two years together. Styles' world tour for Love on Tour is about to kick off its international leg with stops in Mexico and South America for November and December 2022, his official website notes. Meanwhile, Wilde has been busy with her own work, including attending the "Women Talking" premiere in Beverly Hills on November 17, 2022, according to the Daily Mail. She wore a gold breastplate over a black dress — and the fact that she's wearing armor on the red carpet might speak to her emotional reaction to the endless media scrutiny she faced this year. The woman's got to be exhausted.