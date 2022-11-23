The Bachelor's Susie Evans Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Clayton Echard

Susie Evans just opened up about her relationship with Clayton Echard, and according to "The Bachelor" alum, their whirlwind romance was one of the most difficult experiences she's ever had to face.

The former couple met on the popular reality dating show, and their relationship was unconventional to say the least. For starters, Evans was not Echard's first choice. Evans also didn't give Echard a chance to propose in the final episode, leaving him without a partner when the show ended. However, on the "After the Final Rose" special, they revealed that they ended up back together. "We needed to take a step back, and when we restarted our relationship, we set down a new foundation," Evans explained told People in March 2022.

Unfortunately, their relationship was plagued with issues, causing the two split less than a year into dating. "We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we've realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple," they wrote in a joint Instagram post. Now, months after the breakup, Evans has opened up about what she went through.