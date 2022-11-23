The Tragic Death Of Game Of Thrones Actor Wilko Johnson
Songwriter and musician Wilko Johnson has died. The 75-year-old was best known for playing the guitar for the English R&B band Dr. Feelgood. Johnson is also known for his four-episode stint on HBO's "Game of Thrones," per IMDb. Johnson's team announced the sad news via his Twitter account. "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."
There's no official word from Johnson's estate about his cause of death. However, the musician-turned-actor previously dealt with a bout of cancer. Johnson was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in 2013, per The Guardian. At the time, Johnson received a devastating prognosis: just 10 months to live. However, he went on to live nearly 10 more years after having the tumor removed, per the Chicago Sun-Times. And while it's unclear if cancer played a part in Wilko's death, his team did mention his cancer doctor in a follow-up tweet. "As many of you know, we have cancer doctor Charlie Chan and surgeon Emmanuel Huguet to thank for the extra years Wilko was able to enjoy." The tweet also included a quote by Huguet himself. "I feel honoured to have known Wilko. He was uplifting and life enhancing for me. Like so many other people, I loved him."
Johnson leaves behind a remarkable legacy.
Wilkos Johnson enjoyed a long career
Unfortunately, Wilko Johnson has joined the list of celebs who have died in 2022. However, the musician and actor enjoyed a long, fulfilling career. Johnson got his start in 1972 as the guitarist for Dr. Feelgood. According to The Vinyl Factory, Johnson recorded four albums with the group before his departure in 1977. His own band, The Wilko Johnson Band lasted from 1978-2018. However, Johnson continued to pursue music in varying capacities and performed right up until his death.
Per his website, his last show was in September 2022. Earlier in the year, Johnson canceled several shows due to "illness," although the posts didn't state whether or not he himself was ill. Upon receiving his initial cancer diagnosis, which Johnson originally thought was inoperable, he went on a farewell tour and spoke about his surprising mindset. "We walked out of there and I felt an elation of spirit," said Johnson to BBC. You're walking along and suddenly you're vividly alive. You're looking at the trees and the sky and everything and it's just 'whoah.'" He added, "I am actually a miserable person. I've spent most of my life moping in depressions and things, but this has all lifted."
As acting goes, Johnson appeared on "Game of Thrones" between 2011 and 2012. He played the role of Ilyn Payne, an executioner who did not speak, per Fandom.