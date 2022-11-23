The Tragic Death Of Game Of Thrones Actor Wilko Johnson

Songwriter and musician Wilko Johnson has died. The 75-year-old was best known for playing the guitar for the English R&B band Dr. Feelgood. Johnson is also known for his four-episode stint on HBO's "Game of Thrones," per IMDb. Johnson's team announced the sad news via his Twitter account. "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."

There's no official word from Johnson's estate about his cause of death. However, the musician-turned-actor previously dealt with a bout of cancer. Johnson was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in 2013, per The Guardian. At the time, Johnson received a devastating prognosis: just 10 months to live. However, he went on to live nearly 10 more years after having the tumor removed, per the Chicago Sun-Times. And while it's unclear if cancer played a part in Wilko's death, his team did mention his cancer doctor in a follow-up tweet. "As many of you know, we have cancer doctor Charlie Chan and surgeon Emmanuel Huguet to thank for the extra years Wilko was able to enjoy." The tweet also included a quote by Huguet himself. "I feel honoured to have known Wilko. He was uplifting and life enhancing for me. Like so many other people, I loved him."

Johnson leaves behind a remarkable legacy.