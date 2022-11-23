Cheryl Burke Is Open To New Role On Dancing With The Stars

Cheryl Burke has been gracing fans with her presence on "Dancing With the Stars" for quite some time now. Burke first appeared on the "DWTS" stage in 2006, and she remained on the series for an impressive 26 seasons through 2022 (via IMDb). Her time on the series proved pretty successful, with Burke taking home the Mirrorball trophy twice.

However, all good things come to an end, and that's unfortunately true of careers in Hollywood as well. Burke waited until a day before the Season 31 finale to announce that the season would be her last on the show. "I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write," she wrote on Instagram before announcing that the next evening would be her last.

She added, "This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one." Burke also praised the show's cast and crew for being her "second family" since she was 21 years old. "I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I'm ready to face the uncertainty," she continued. Now, Burke is ready to move on to the next thing, though she's not completely ruling out being a part of the series.