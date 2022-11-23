Aaron Carter's Ex Gets Emotional Over Their Son Prince's 1st Birthday

Aaron Carter's ex-partner, Melanie Martin, is sharing an update on their child following Carter's tragic passing. The "I Want Candy" vocalist was found dead in the bathtub of his home at the age of 34 on November 5, as TMZ reported. Martin confirmed Carter's death and told the news outlet, "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly." Martin and Carter previously welcomed their son, Prince, in November 2021. Carter announced this via Instagram with a photo of himself cutting his son's umbilical cord. "Prince is precious I love you son," Carter wrote.

Martin spoke of her son once again while talking to People on November 7. "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said before adding, "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son." Martin has now offered a tribute to her and Carter's child with a sentimental social media post.