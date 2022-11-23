Aaron Carter's Ex Gets Emotional Over Their Son Prince's 1st Birthday
Aaron Carter's ex-partner, Melanie Martin, is sharing an update on their child following Carter's tragic passing. The "I Want Candy" vocalist was found dead in the bathtub of his home at the age of 34 on November 5, as TMZ reported. Martin confirmed Carter's death and told the news outlet, "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly." Martin and Carter previously welcomed their son, Prince, in November 2021. Carter announced this via Instagram with a photo of himself cutting his son's umbilical cord. "Prince is precious I love you son," Carter wrote.
Martin spoke of her son once again while talking to People on November 7. "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said before adding, "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son." Martin has now offered a tribute to her and Carter's child with a sentimental social media post.
Melanie Martin opens up about the 'tough' first birthday of their son
Aaron Carter's ex, Melanie Martin, is opening up about her and Carter's son reaching a special milestone. On November 22, Martin shared a first birthday tribute to her son with Carter, Prince, on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter," Martin wrote. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!" She additionally shared various pictures of herself and Carter with Prince, which were previously seen on her TikTok account.
Furthermore, Martin posted memories from Prince's first birthday party on her Instagram story. One group image showed guests posing together at the celebration, which took place at Chuck E. Cheese. Another documented what was on the top of Prince's birthday cake, which was a yellow "1" candle and an image of Carter holding Prince while smiling for the photo. In a separate Instagram story, Martin wrote, " ... have to be strong for our son." Fans commented their good wishes to Martin, with one writing, "This is beautiful @missmelaniemartin and you know for sure Aaron is watching over you two." Another added, "Happy 1st birthday Prince! Sending you hugs, strength and prayers. P is so blessed to have you as his mama."