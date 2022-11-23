Katy Perry Wants Rihanna To Break Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Record

Headlining or being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest opportunities a musician can be honored with. Over the years, the likes of Michael Jackson, Madonna, No Doubt, and The Weeknd have graced the halftime stage, with millions from around the world tuning in. Another high-profile star who previously made a splash on the Super Bowl stage is "California Gurls" singer Katy Perry, who headlined the halftime show in 2016.

In true Perry fashion, she made a bold entrance to the stage on a large, gold tiger while singing her smash hit "Roar." As her set continued, she performed more of her hits, including "Firework," "Dark Horse," and "Teenage Dream," to name a few. Special guests included rockstar Lenny Kravitz during "I Kissed A Girl" and rap icon Missy Elliott, who performed a medley of her own songs. It comes as no surprise that Perry's fans, also known as Katy Kats, tuned in to watch her show-stopping set. However, among the long list of legends who have also performed during the Super Bowl halftime show, as of this writing, Perry's performance remains the most watched of all time with a viewership of 118.5 million, according to Billboard. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Perry described the experience as "amazing," as well as "so intense."

In 2023, Rihanna will headline the halftime show for the first time. In a November 2022 interview, Perry made it clear she has nothing but love for her fellow singer's upcoming appearance.