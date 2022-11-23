Below Deck Med Crew Doesn't Hold Back On Natasha Webb's Reunion Absence

"Below Deck Mediterranean" fans were hoping to get some answers from the Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb, but they were sorely disappointed. Webb's first season started out promising, but things took a turn when it was revealed that she and Chef Dave White previously had a fling on another boat before their "Below Deck Med" stint. Webb didn't want the tidbit to come out as she had cheated on her then-boyfriend with White, per Us Weekly.

Although Webb and White seemed to be reigniting their flame at the start of Season 7, the chief stew had a change of heart and iced out the chef, who was so distraught he sent her a barrage of angry texts, per E! News. Webb attempted to get back together with her ex-boyfriend and their ongoing drama distracted her from her job, leaving "Below Deck Med" fans annoyed with her, as detailed by Screen Rant.

Webb received criticism not only from fans but from "Below Deck" alums. Former Chief Stew Kate Chastain called her an "embarrassment" to the yachting industry, while former "Below Deck Med" Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier called Webb "boring," per Reality Blurb. Amid all the public backlash, Webb was noticeably absent from the Season 7 reunion and the crew had much to say about it.