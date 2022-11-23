Below Deck Med Crew Doesn't Hold Back On Natasha Webb's Reunion Absence
"Below Deck Mediterranean" fans were hoping to get some answers from the Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb, but they were sorely disappointed. Webb's first season started out promising, but things took a turn when it was revealed that she and Chef Dave White previously had a fling on another boat before their "Below Deck Med" stint. Webb didn't want the tidbit to come out as she had cheated on her then-boyfriend with White, per Us Weekly.
Although Webb and White seemed to be reigniting their flame at the start of Season 7, the chief stew had a change of heart and iced out the chef, who was so distraught he sent her a barrage of angry texts, per E! News. Webb attempted to get back together with her ex-boyfriend and their ongoing drama distracted her from her job, leaving "Below Deck Med" fans annoyed with her, as detailed by Screen Rant.
Webb received criticism not only from fans but from "Below Deck" alums. Former Chief Stew Kate Chastain called her an "embarrassment" to the yachting industry, while former "Below Deck Med" Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier called Webb "boring," per Reality Blurb. Amid all the public backlash, Webb was noticeably absent from the Season 7 reunion and the crew had much to say about it.
Below Deck Med stars weigh in on Natasha Webb's statement
During the "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 7 reunion, host Andy Cohen read a written statement from Natasha Webb that read, "For those wondering why I didn't speak my truth ... my mum always told me, 'If you have something bad to say about someone, don't say it at all." The statement went on the say that she wants to be "as happy and bright as possible" and not let people "drag [her] down," per "Watch What Happens Live."
When Cohen asked the cast what they thought about Webb's statement, Chef Dave White simply laughed and said, "No comment." However, Captain Sandy Yawn was quick to defend the chief stew. "I think she's sincere. We have talked. She really regrets what happened," she revealed. Stew Natalya Scudder asserted that Webb was "super kind" but she let her personal life affect her work and carried over to the crew. "I think if you're gonna be in a manager's position, then you do need to lead. You can't always run from negativity ... You need to be able to like, manage a situation ... She's really not a horrible person. She's a lovely girl," deckhand Courtney Veale shared.
Webb shared another video statement on her Instagram and told fans the reason she skipped out on the reunion was because of work. However, she shared that she was "grateful" for her experience on "Below Deck Med," and thanked everyone for their support.