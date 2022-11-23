Jay Leno Is Already Back To Work After His Scary Accident
Jay Leno was recently hospitalized for burn injuries after getting caught in a gas fire while working on one of his cars, according to CNN. In terms of the severity of the injuries, a representative at the Grossman Burn Center told the outlet that he was being treated for "burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend." Leno was in stable condition following the scary accident, but it was clear that he was going to need time to fully recover. Following the incident, the comedian told Variety, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."
Leno was released from the hospital on November 21, according to Page Six, but does have visible scarring from the burns. His face, neck, and hands appear to have been affected by the accident based on photos obtained by the outlet. In a press release, the doctors at the Grossman Burn Center said, "After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands he received during a fire at his home garage." Dr. Peter Grossman reportedly expects Leno to make a full recovery and has been "pleased" with his progress thus far. And now, Leno is already planning on getting back to work.
Jay Leno isn't letting his accident stop him from working
After a scary accident in his home garage, Jay Leno ended up being hospitalized for burn injuries, per CNBC. And although he's been slowly recovering, he isn't completely back to normal yet. Leno will have to continue his recovery through an outpatient program, according to Page Six, but the comedian is already trying to get back to work. Leno's injuries caused him to stay at the Grossman Burn Center for 10 days, but he's been making plans to get back on stage very soon. In fact, he told paparazzi that he plans on performing again on November 27 in California, per Page Six. "I'll be performing Sunday at The Comedy & Magic Club," Leno revealed. "[I'm] hanging in there. Everything's fine."
After showing immense progress at The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, Leno was discharged on November 21 and able to return home just in time for Thanksgiving. In a statement via the Daily Mail, doctors from the burn center said, "Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received and is very appreciative of all the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends, and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday." It's clear that the comedian isn't letting this scary accident stop him from performing or living his life. In fact, he's already returned to the garage where everything took place.