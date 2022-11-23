Jay Leno Is Already Back To Work After His Scary Accident

Jay Leno was recently hospitalized for burn injuries after getting caught in a gas fire while working on one of his cars, according to CNN. In terms of the severity of the injuries, a representative at the Grossman Burn Center told the outlet that he was being treated for "burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend." Leno was in stable condition following the scary accident, but it was clear that he was going to need time to fully recover. Following the incident, the comedian told Variety, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Leno was released from the hospital on November 21, according to Page Six, but does have visible scarring from the burns. His face, neck, and hands appear to have been affected by the accident based on photos obtained by the outlet. In a press release, the doctors at the Grossman Burn Center said, "After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands he received during a fire at his home garage." Dr. Peter Grossman reportedly expects Leno to make a full recovery and has been "pleased" with his progress thus far. And now, Leno is already planning on getting back to work.