Jay Leno Finally Heads Home After Severe Burn Injury

Jay Leno was photographed posing with some of the hospital staff at the Grossman Burn Center upon his discharge from the facility, reports People, and his appearance looks to be very similar to what it had been before the accident. In the photograph shared by the burn center that was reposted by People, some scarring is visible on Leno's chin and his neck area, as well as on his hands, but he looks to be doing well. Additionally, he does not appear to have any visible wound dressings. A web page from St. Luke's Health System Kansas City notes that skin graft sites are typically bandaged, so it appears that Leno's skin grafts may have been to areas covered by his clothing in the photograph.

In a press release shared with People, the hospital wrote, "After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands he received during a fire at his home garage. Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."