Sarah Hyland Failed Her Pitch Perfect 2 Audition For This Bizarre Reason

It's no secret that Sarah Hyland is an incredible actor, but did you know she's also a talented singer? While "Modern Family" star focuses most of her time on acting, she occasionally dabbles in music-related projects to flaunt her impressive pipes. In 2016, she collaborated with the popular cover band Boyce Avenue to deliver stunning renditions of "Closer" by The Chainsmokers and "Don't Wanna Know" by Maroon 5. Both videos have since gone viral, with the former amassing over 120 million views on YouTube.

In 2017, Hyland even revealed that she's been toying with the idea of releasing her own music. "My boyfriend got me a guitar because he's like, 'I love your music, and you should be able to write and compose your own music,'" she told ET at the time. "I thought that was really sweet, but I don't know... Maybe if I start getting bored? I'm not ruling it out!"

While it wouldn't be the first buzz-worthy career move from Hyland, the album has yet to come to fruition. As far as official projects go, the actor has participated in a few musicals over the years. According to Broadway World, she starred as Molly in the 1999 TV film "Annie," and portrayed Jacqueline Bouvier in a Broadway production of "Grey Gardens." Surprisingly, the actor once tried to join the cast of "Pitch Perfect," but fell short. Literally.