HGTV Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Is The Most Overrated Host - Exclusive Survey
For more than two decades, home design enthusiasts have flocked to HGTV for the latest tips and tricks.Created by Scripps CEO Ken Lowe, the channel first made its debut in 1994 with the Matt Fox and Shari Hiller-led series "Room by Room," per Architectural Digest. "The boomer generation was coming of age in the late 80s, early 90s relative focusing on home, and that began this incredible boom," Lowe noted in an interview with the publication.
In the years following its debut, HGTV has become one of the most popular channels on cable. According to a Discovery press release, the home-themed network is distributed to 81.5 million people and attracts more than 9.7 million monthly viewers. While the channel's continued success is primarily attributed to its expansive show catalog, its impressive list of on-air talent has also generated considerable numbers. From The Property Brothers and Tarek El Moussa to Christina Haack and the Gaines, an array of the channel's home experts have gone on to become household names — no pun intended. To get further insight into viewer preference, we asked 574 fans which HGTV host is the most overrated.
According to fans, Christina Haack's a flop
In recent years, HGTV has introduced new and innovative shows that have helped homeowners around the world. Led by some of the industry's biggest tastemakers, viewers have been able to explore different design techniques from an array of hosts. However, among the long list of HGTV personalities, there's one that fans have named the most overrated per our Nicki Swift survey. Out of the 574 surveyed, 24.91% (143) of votes listed Christina Haack as their choice for the most overrated host. Since debuting on the network with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa (more on him later) in 2013's "Flip or Flop," the Anaheim native has become a channel mainstay.
However, despite viewer reception, Haack shows no signs of slowing down. According to People, the TV personality is set to debut her new series, "Christina in the Country," in late 2022. Coming in at a close second are Chip and Joanna Gaines, with 24.74% (142). Best known as the hosts of "Fixer Upper," the couple has inundated viewers with various HGTV projects. They have even created their own home-themed televison network with The Magnolia Network. Jonathan and Drew Scott of "The Property Brothers" came in third with 140 votes (24.39%). Haack's ex-husband and business partner Moussa landed in fourth place with 17.94% (103). Lastly, fans listed "Home Town" hosts Ben and Erin Napier as the least overrated, with 8.01% (46). HGTV fans clearly know what they like most!