HGTV Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Is The Most Overrated Host - Exclusive Survey

In recent years, HGTV has introduced new and innovative shows that have helped homeowners around the world. Led by some of the industry's biggest tastemakers, viewers have been able to explore different design techniques from an array of hosts. However, among the long list of HGTV personalities, there's one that fans have named the most overrated per our Nicki Swift survey. Out of the 574 surveyed, 24.91% (143) of votes listed Christina Haack as their choice for the most overrated host. Since debuting on the network with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa (more on him later) in 2013's "Flip or Flop," the Anaheim native has become a channel mainstay.

However, despite viewer reception, Haack shows no signs of slowing down. According to People, the TV personality is set to debut her new series, "Christina in the Country," in late 2022. Coming in at a close second are Chip and Joanna Gaines, with 24.74% (142). Best known as the hosts of "Fixer Upper," the couple has inundated viewers with various HGTV projects. They have even created their own home-themed televison network with The Magnolia Network. Jonathan and Drew Scott of "The Property Brothers" came in third with 140 votes (24.39%). Haack's ex-husband and business partner Moussa landed in fourth place with 17.94% (103). Lastly, fans listed "Home Town" hosts Ben and Erin Napier as the least overrated, with 8.01% (46). HGTV fans clearly know what they like most!