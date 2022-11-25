Deborah Roberts Marks Al Roker's Return From The Hospital With Tender Family Photo

Deborah Roberts has shared an adorable family photo showing her husband, Al Roker, after he was hospitalized. The staple "Today" weatherman revealed on November 18 that he'd been experiencing health issues and shared a photo on Instagram from what appeared to be his hospital bed after viewers of the NBC morning show noticed he'd been MIA. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," Roker captioned the shot as he thanked all those who sent their well-wishes.

Sadly, Roker's hospital stint meant he had to miss NBC's broadcast of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, though he wasn't missing from his co-worker's minds. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made sure they gave the star a shoutout during the annual show as they addressed his absence. Kotb noted that they would usually be throwing the link to Roker, but couldn't as he was still recovering. "We just want to say, 'We love you Al, we wonder if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery,'" she said, as Guthrie noted, "We love you Al, we'll see you next year."

Now, the star is home and well with his family.