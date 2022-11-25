Deborah Roberts Marks Al Roker's Return From The Hospital With Tender Family Photo
Deborah Roberts has shared an adorable family photo showing her husband, Al Roker, after he was hospitalized. The staple "Today" weatherman revealed on November 18 that he'd been experiencing health issues and shared a photo on Instagram from what appeared to be his hospital bed after viewers of the NBC morning show noticed he'd been MIA. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," Roker captioned the shot as he thanked all those who sent their well-wishes.
Sadly, Roker's hospital stint meant he had to miss NBC's broadcast of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, though he wasn't missing from his co-worker's minds. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made sure they gave the star a shoutout during the annual show as they addressed his absence. Kotb noted that they would usually be throwing the link to Roker, but couldn't as he was still recovering. "We just want to say, 'We love you Al, we wonder if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery,'" she said, as Guthrie noted, "We love you Al, we'll see you next year."
Now, the star is home and well with his family.
Deborah Roberts called having Al Roker home 'the best Thanksgiving ever'
Al Roker — who's had a number of health issues over the years — had a lot to be thankful for this year, as he got to be home for the holidays. Deborah Roberts shared the sweetest family photo from the Roker family's Thanksgiving on November 24, posting a photo on Twitter of the beloved "Today" star spending time with his family, including his children, Courtney Roker, Leila Roker, and Nicholas Roker. "The best thanksgiving ever for us. Welcome home to my sweet @alroker," she captioned the image as they all flashed big smiles. Roker also shared the same snap and another of his kids on his Instagram, writing in the caption, "So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family."
The upload came mere hours after Roker confirmed he'd gotten to watch a little bit of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in another sweet photo posted to Instagram. The star uploaded a snap that showed him giving a thumbs up while watching his co-workers on NBC. "Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade," he wrote in the caption, admitting he was missing being on the show alongside Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Both shared love in the comments section, with Kotb commenting, "Not the same without our AL!!!!" while Guthrie wrote, "We miss you so much!!!!" Us too, us too.
We're wising Al Roker a speedy recovery!