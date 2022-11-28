Kody Brown Claims Heartbreak Over Christine's Move To Utah

The more, the merrier? Not quite...

Since 2010, "Sister Wives" viewers have watched the marriage between Kody Brown and his third wife, Christine Brown, unfold... and eventually implode. Never forget the time he told Christine he wasn't attracted to her. "He goes, 'I'm not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don't like your behavior. We'll see if you can be a good sister wife,' and all this," Christine recalled in a confessional clip (via People). "I'm like, 'Okay, so you don't want us to have an intimate marriage?' And he goes, 'No.' I'm like, 'That's not enough for me. I can't not have an intimate marriage,'" she said. YIKES.

Fast forward to November 2021, when Christine announced that she and Kody were dunzo. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she penned in a bombshell Instagram post. And while Christine vowed that she and Kody would "continue to be a strong presence" as they co-parented their children, things aren't looking so great for the former spouses. On the latest episode of "Sister Wives," Kody even claimed to be heartbroken over Christine's move to Utah...