Kody Brown Claims Heartbreak Over Christine's Move To Utah
The more, the merrier? Not quite...
Since 2010, "Sister Wives" viewers have watched the marriage between Kody Brown and his third wife, Christine Brown, unfold... and eventually implode. Never forget the time he told Christine he wasn't attracted to her. "He goes, 'I'm not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don't like your behavior. We'll see if you can be a good sister wife,' and all this," Christine recalled in a confessional clip (via People). "I'm like, 'Okay, so you don't want us to have an intimate marriage?' And he goes, 'No.' I'm like, 'That's not enough for me. I can't not have an intimate marriage,'" she said. YIKES.
Fast forward to November 2021, when Christine announced that she and Kody were dunzo. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she penned in a bombshell Instagram post. And while Christine vowed that she and Kody would "continue to be a strong presence" as they co-parented their children, things aren't looking so great for the former spouses. On the latest episode of "Sister Wives," Kody even claimed to be heartbroken over Christine's move to Utah...
Kody Brown claims Christine Brown's departure broke his heart
Ongoing tensions finally came to a head on the November 27 episode of TLC's reality television "Sister Wives." Per Hollywood Life, Christine Brown packed up her belongings and headed to Utah in search of freedom and independence. "I'm so excited to just move on," Brown revealed. "I'm moving towards family. It just feels so overwhelmingly amazing," she said about moving closer to her grown children, Mykelti Brown and Aspyn Brown.
Kody Brown, however, wasn't quite as enthused about Christine leaving. "There's a sense that I feel like I'm, in a way, just coping," he conceded. "I really want to tell her, 'I loved you. Why did you betray me?' That's almost just as pathetic. Because she's leaving. She's done, and I've got to accept that, but I don't want to because it's breaking my heart," he confessed. But eventually, the sadness gave way to anger. Following a spat over how to properly pack the car when Christine made another trip to retrieve more of her belongings, Kody quipped, "She doesn't want to listen, so I'm just going to cram it all in here. Let's just get this done." According to Kody, Christine's newfound self-sufficiency was to blame. "She's proving she's an independent woman now by telling me the best way to pack this. It bothered me to the core," he seethed.
Alexa, play "Independent Women" by Destiny's Child.