Cardi B Voices Sad Update On How Offset Is Doing After Takeoff's Tragic Death
Takeoff's untimely death has left many of his fans and loved ones reeling. On November 1, around 2:30 AM, a fight broke out in a Houston bowling alley, which led to a shootout that killed Takeoff, per TMZ. The late rapper was with his uncle Quavo, who was part of their hip-hop trio Migos. The third member, Offset, was not at the scene.
Following the shooting, Offset shared a heartrending tribute to Takeoff on his Instagram. "The pain you have left me is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare." He went on to say that he wished he could give his cousin one last hug and his death has left a hole in his heart that "will never be filled."
Offset and his wife Cardi B has had a tumultuous relationship in the past and had to fend off cheating rumors a month prior to Takeoff's death, per Page Six. However, the W.A.P. rapper seems to be standing by her man amid his grief and recently shared how Offset is handling his loss.
Cardi B is heartbroken seeing Offset mourn Takeoff
Cardi B is doing her best trying to keep Offset's spirits up but has admitted that they are having a hard time coming to terms with Takeoff's death. In an interview with "The Neighborhood Talk," she revealed, "We're living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy."
The native New York City rapper spoke about how the "internet's so desensitized" that she feels she can't express how hard it's been for her and Offset. "We don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile," she declared. Seeing Offset "randomly cry" and trying to distract himself has also weighed heavily on her heart.
Cardi B and Offset are doing their best to resume their lives and celebrated this Thanksgiving with their son and daughter. As reported by People, Cardi B shared snaps and videos of the family on her Instagram. "Grateful for my family. Thank you lord for changing my life around," she wrote. Offset shared a heartwarming message to Takeoff on his Instagram that read, "Missing everything bout you specially that smile." Many of Offset's fellow artists lent him their support and along with Card B, are rallying around him through his difficult time.