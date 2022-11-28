Cardi B Voices Sad Update On How Offset Is Doing After Takeoff's Tragic Death

Takeoff's untimely death has left many of his fans and loved ones reeling. On November 1, around 2:30 AM, a fight broke out in a Houston bowling alley, which led to a shootout that killed Takeoff, per TMZ. The late rapper was with his uncle Quavo, who was part of their hip-hop trio Migos. The third member, Offset, was not at the scene.

Following the shooting, Offset shared a heartrending tribute to Takeoff on his Instagram. "The pain you have left me is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare." He went on to say that he wished he could give his cousin one last hug and his death has left a hole in his heart that "will never be filled."

Offset and his wife Cardi B has had a tumultuous relationship in the past and had to fend off cheating rumors a month prior to Takeoff's death, per Page Six. However, the W.A.P. rapper seems to be standing by her man amid his grief and recently shared how Offset is handling his loss.