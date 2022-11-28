John Mellencamp Confirms RHOBH Fans' Criticism Of Daughter Teddi

Teddi Mellencamp joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for three drama-packed seasons. When she learned she wasn't returning for Season 11, she took to Instagram to share her frustration. In a video posted in September 2020, she said, "Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast and the crew and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

While some viewers were disappointed Teddi left "RHOBH," others were relieved. During Teddi's time on the popular reality TV show, fans took note of the self-proclaimed accountability coach's messy behavior. Who could forget the Puppygate scandal, where Teddi — who wasn't exactly relevant to the situation — partook in the petty gossip? On "RHOBH," Teddi seemed to get a kick out of stirring the pot. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that Teddi's famous father, John Mellencamp, just confirmed what fans thought all along.