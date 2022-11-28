John Mellencamp Confirms RHOBH Fans' Criticism Of Daughter Teddi
Teddi Mellencamp joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for three drama-packed seasons. When she learned she wasn't returning for Season 11, she took to Instagram to share her frustration. In a video posted in September 2020, she said, "Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast and the crew and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."
While some viewers were disappointed Teddi left "RHOBH," others were relieved. During Teddi's time on the popular reality TV show, fans took note of the self-proclaimed accountability coach's messy behavior. Who could forget the Puppygate scandal, where Teddi — who wasn't exactly relevant to the situation — partook in the petty gossip? On "RHOBH," Teddi seemed to get a kick out of stirring the pot. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that Teddi's famous father, John Mellencamp, just confirmed what fans thought all along.
John Mellencamp called Teddi Mellencamp dramatic
In a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live," John Mellencamp gave his two cents on his daughter Teddi's time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." According to John, there was one aspect of the show that didn't align with Teddi's real-life personality. "Well, I know Teddi, and she doesn't really cry," he revealed. But there was one quality that remained the same. He admitted, "You've always been dramatic." Yup, "RHOBH" fans can attest to that! He then shared a story from Teddi's younger days. Apparently, as a kid, she once feigned tears on the basketball court. John explained how it was all an act, saying, "All of a sudden she realizes nobody's watching her, she just gets up, stops the fake crying, and walks in the house." Teddi added, "Us Mellencamps, we like attention."
On numerous occasions, John has tried to be supportive of Teddi's career. But he hasn't backed down from his candid approach. When Teddi appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother," John had some honest and thoughtful words for his daughter. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "A television show that Teddi is on premieres tonight. I don't know what she's doing, but I'm proud of her and hope she achieves her goals."