Jessie James Decker Claps Back At Critics Of Her Childrens' Bodies

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker vacationed with their family in Mexico after Thanksgiving and decided to share some photos of their getaway on social media. Jessie, who has over 4 million followers on Instagram alone, is constantly sharing moments of her life on social platforms, but these vacation snapshots caused an overwhelming amount of shocking backlash. One particular photo of her three young children, which showed off their defined abs, sent the internet into a complete frenzy.

One social media user commented, "Are they on the juice or what," while others insisted that Jessie photoshopped the image by commenting remarks like, "How come this is the ONLY image where your kids have abs this defined?" Celebrities have subtly come to the family's defense in the comment section. Selma Blair wrote, "I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals," while Jessie's former "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Alan Bersten, commented, "How do they all have better bodies than me?????"

It was clear the post was causing some intense controversy online although many of Decker's followers came to her family's defense and questioned why strangers were commenting on children's bodies. And eventually, the online debate struck a chord Jessie, who decided to clap back at the critics.