Sutton Stracke Spills The Beans On Where Tinsley Mortimer Is Living Now

Tinsley Mortimer was a staple of "The Real Housewives of New York City" before quitting during Season 12. She surprised her castmates in an episode that aired June 2020 by announcing she was not only leaving the show, but leaving New York. The former "High Society" star was headed to Chicago to be with her then-boyfriend, Scott Kluth, per The U.S. Sun.

Eventually, after getting engaged to Kluth and living in Chicago, the "RHONY" alum became a different type of "housewife" altogether. The couple were bunkered down together during locking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave Mortimer a chance to show off her domestic side. "I was cooking and cleaning and making the house. I was finally able to show [my fiance] that also I'm this person too," she told the Chicago Tribune. Mortimer mentioned that she left NYC, and her part in the hit Bravo series, as a way to show Kluth she was committed to their relationship.

Unfortunately, the engaged couple never made it down the aisle, as Mortimer and Kluth called it quits in March 2021. Life had not gone according to plan for Mortimer. "This was not mutual, she was blindsided," a source told People at the time. "She left everything for him because she didn't think he'd ever call off the engagement." A month later, Mortimer let fans know in an Instagram post that she had moved to Palm Beach. By the next year, there were rumblings that Mortimer could be on the move again and possibly return to Bravo.