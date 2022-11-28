Sutton Stracke Spills The Beans On Where Tinsley Mortimer Is Living Now
Tinsley Mortimer was a staple of "The Real Housewives of New York City" before quitting during Season 12. She surprised her castmates in an episode that aired June 2020 by announcing she was not only leaving the show, but leaving New York. The former "High Society" star was headed to Chicago to be with her then-boyfriend, Scott Kluth, per The U.S. Sun.
Eventually, after getting engaged to Kluth and living in Chicago, the "RHONY" alum became a different type of "housewife" altogether. The couple were bunkered down together during locking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave Mortimer a chance to show off her domestic side. "I was cooking and cleaning and making the house. I was finally able to show [my fiance] that also I'm this person too," she told the Chicago Tribune. Mortimer mentioned that she left NYC, and her part in the hit Bravo series, as a way to show Kluth she was committed to their relationship.
Unfortunately, the engaged couple never made it down the aisle, as Mortimer and Kluth called it quits in March 2021. Life had not gone according to plan for Mortimer. "This was not mutual, she was blindsided," a source told People at the time. "She left everything for him because she didn't think he'd ever call off the engagement." A month later, Mortimer let fans know in an Instagram post that she had moved to Palm Beach. By the next year, there were rumblings that Mortimer could be on the move again and possibly return to Bravo.
Tinsley Mortimer is considering a return to reality TV
Sutton Stracke surprised fans on November 28 when she not only uploaded an Instagram photo alongside Tinsley Mortimer, but announced which city the "Real Housewives of New York" alum had moved to. "Guess who I found living in my hometown? @tinsleymortimer is the perfect match for Augusta!" Stracke wrote in the caption. In the snap, the pair shared smiles while posing outdoors on a beautiful sunny day. Some were surprised to see Stracke reveal that Mortimer had moved to Georgia. "Did you just expose her living in Augusta?" one fan asked. Meanwhile, others expressed how eager they were to see Mortimer return to reality TV. "Can you just set up a camera and make your own show with her?" one follower suggested. "She needs to go back and save RHONY ... we need her," another added.
Earlier in the month, rumors circulated that the socialite was set to return to Bravo for their "RHONY: Legacy" spin-off. Yet, according to a report published days before Stracke's Instagram post, it appeared Mortimer would not be returning to the network. "Tinsley is happy right now leading a private life, but when the right opportunity comes to be back on TV, it will be considered," a source told Page Six on November 23.
Despite not living in New York, Mortimer almost rejoined Bravo to appear in a season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" in July. Ultimately, she backed out due to scheduling conflicts, per Us Weekly.