Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Closer Look At Her And Travis Scott's Son

The hoopla surrounding the birth of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son doesn't appear to be letting up anytime soon. The couple welcomed their second child in February, with Jenner sharing a black and white photo of her newest addition on Instagram along with the caption "2/2/2022." Weeks after the child was born, it was revealed that Jenner and Scott named the baby Wolf Jacques Webster, but the two have since decided to switch his name.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," the entrepreneur wrote in an Instagram story in March (via CNN). She added, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." Despite their change of heart, the baby's name is still legally Wolf, according to Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed the news to fans during the Season 2 finale of "The Kardashians," and suggested that she may reveal Wolf's new name during the next season of the family's reality show.

Now, Jenner is finally giving fans a closer look at her son with in her latest Instagram post.