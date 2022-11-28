Will Smith Admits His Real Concern After His Controversial Oscars Slap

All was well at the 2022 Oscars until Will Smith unexpectedly slapped Chris Rock. Rock made a joke, referencing Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss due to alopecia. This prompted the "Aladdin" actor to rush the stage, slap the comedian, return to his seat, and yell, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth." The incident was so stunning that some believed it was part of the show, per Slate.

Four months later, the "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star released a nearly six-minute apology video to his social media platforms. In the video, he addressed what happened and mentioned that he has reached out to Rock, but the comedian wasn't ready to talk about the incident. "Chris, I apologize to you," he said. "My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

In September, the comedian broke his silence on the matter. During a stand-up tour with Dave Chappelle, Rock was asked if the slap was painful. "Goddamn right ..." he answered, via the Daily Mail. "The motherf**** hit me over a bulls*** joke, the nicest joke I ever told." Although the two comedians could have been poking a little fun at the incident, Rock has made it clear that he doesn't want to talk to the "King Richard" star about it, per People. And it seems that fans have the same attitude toward seeing the actor's new movie.