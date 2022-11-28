Julie Chrisley's Pre-Sentencing Thoughts On Her Legal Woes Take On New Meaning Now

Although Todd and Julie Chrisley are maintaining a brave front, the family matriarch opened up about her mental state on their latest podcast episode of "Chrisley Confessions." Julie told listeners that while she has been "focused on not living in fear," she revealed that despite her efforts, she is still afraid. "I know in my heart that I am a Christian, I believe God, I believe God can work miracles. I believe that He will take care of my family, that if I died today, I know where I'm going. But I still have this fear," she shared.

Julie later called it a "blessing" for her children to see her going through these tough times with strength. "I want my kids to see me be strong ... I want my kids to see me fighting for them and for our family and for what is right," she declared.

While Todd and Julie have been quiet since their sentencing, their daughters Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley took to social media to seemingly lend their support, per Page Six. Savannah shared a quote in her Instagram Stories that stated, "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking." Lindsie shared a snap of herself with her girlfriends with the words, "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."