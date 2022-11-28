Julie Chrisley's Pre-Sentencing Thoughts On Her Legal Woes Take On New Meaning Now
Julie and Todd Chrisley were charged with bank fraud and tax evasion in 2019 and have had a long road of legal woes since, per People. Their three-week trial began in May of this year and the couple was found guilty of "12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy." On November 21, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received seven years, with a 16-month probation period for both of them.
Amid their legal battle, the Chrisleys have opened up about their criminal charges on their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." In June, Todd told listeners that he wasn't allowed to discuss their case with the public. However, he told fans, "We wanted to let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker – and that's what we're holding out for" (via Us Weekly). Julie added that she and Todd are "alive and kicking," and thanked everyone for the support they have gotten. However, in their latest podcast, Julie opened up about how she was doing emotionally and mentally prior to their sentencing and seemed to foreshadow what was to come.
Julie Chrisley was living in fear prior to sentencing
Although Todd and Julie Chrisley are maintaining a brave front, the family matriarch opened up about her mental state on their latest podcast episode of "Chrisley Confessions." Julie told listeners that while she has been "focused on not living in fear," she revealed that despite her efforts, she is still afraid. "I know in my heart that I am a Christian, I believe God, I believe God can work miracles. I believe that He will take care of my family, that if I died today, I know where I'm going. But I still have this fear," she shared.
Julie later called it a "blessing" for her children to see her going through these tough times with strength. "I want my kids to see me be strong ... I want my kids to see me fighting for them and for our family and for what is right," she declared.
While Todd and Julie have been quiet since their sentencing, their daughters Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley took to social media to seemingly lend their support, per Page Six. Savannah shared a quote in her Instagram Stories that stated, "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking." Lindsie shared a snap of herself with her girlfriends with the words, "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."