Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Appears With New Flame Amid Billy Ray's Engagement

Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly moved on quickly after news broke in April 2022 that he and his wife of nearly three decades, Tish Cyrus, were calling it quits. Not to be outdone, it seems Tish has also found a new flame.

Just a few months after the divorce news made headlines, Billy Ray confirmed to People that he was engaged to Australian singer Firerose, who he'd first met over a decade earlier on the set of "Hannah Montana." While it may have seemed like a whirlwind romance from the public's perspective, Billy Ray told People that there was "a lot of prayer" involved prior to him taking the next step with Firerose and moving from friendship to something more. Fast forward to August 2022, and the two were engaged. (For what it's worth, according to the divorce papers obtained by Us Weekly, Billy Ray and Tish hadn't lived together in over two years at the time of their divorce.)

In any case, while everyone has been busy trying to piece together the timeline of Billy Ray's new romance, Tish has been busy falling in love again as well.