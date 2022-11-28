Nicole Kidman's Silence On The Balenciaga Ad Controversy Angers Fans

Nicole Kidman is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and with her fame and acting talents come many opportunities to promote big brands. The "Big Little Lies" actor has worked on many fashion campaigns in her career, including one with Balenciaga. Most recently, Fashion Gone Rogue reported that Kidman posed as part of the Spring 2023 line from the brand, where she rocked several pieces and posed in an office. Other big names like Bella Hadid were also part of the spread.

But not too long after the photos came out, Balenciaga found themselves in hot water over a controversial ad (via Us Weekly) that saw children posing with bears that were dressed in bondage-style apparel. The brand pulled the ads and released a statement on Instagram in the aftermath. "We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in the narrative," they wrote before taking accountability for the blunders. The brand also wrote that they are taking plenty of action to be sure something like this does not happen again in the future. Many big names that have worked with the brand have released statements, including Kim Kardashian, who tweeted that she was "disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns" but felt the need to give the brand a chance to explain before she spoke. She also added that she would re-evaluate her relationship with the fashion giant.

For her part, Kidman has not made a statement, and she's hearing about it.