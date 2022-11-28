Tiger Woods Delays His Long-Awaited Return To Golf Due To Health Reasons
Fans hoping to see Tiger Woods return to the golf course in December will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer. In February 2021, the golf champion was involved in a scary car accident which resulted in substantial injuries, per Golf Week.
Months after the accident, Woods sat down for a press conference and candidly discussed his future as a professional athlete. "As far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," he said (via ESPN). "Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that."
However, despite his grim predictions about his golfing future, Woods was able to return to the sport for the 2022 Masters. During the opening round of the tournament, Woods shot 1-under 71, but admitted that the task was no easy feat. "I can swing a golf club," Woods joked to CBS Sports. "The walking's not easy, and it's difficult." And while it initially seemed as if the athlete was making a promising recovery, he has just shared some devastating news about his golf career.
Tiger Woods will not compete in the Hero World Challenge
In November, it was announced that Tiger Woods would make a grand return to golf during the 2022 Hero World Challenge. The move would have marked the athlete's third professional tournament entry of the year — as he competed in the Masters in February, and at St. Andrews in July. I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year's #HeroWorldChallenge," Woods tweeted on November 9. "See you soon at Albany!"
Unfortunately, Woods has had to cancel his planned return to the green. On November 28, Woods revealed that he was suffering from another health complication and would be unable to complete in the Hero World Challenge tournament. "In preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties." The 15-time Major champion went on to reveal that he still plans on competing in The Match and PNC Championships, alongside his son Charlie.