Tiger Woods Delays His Long-Awaited Return To Golf Due To Health Reasons

Fans hoping to see Tiger Woods return to the golf course in December will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer. In February 2021, the golf champion was involved in a scary car accident which resulted in substantial injuries, per Golf Week.

Months after the accident, Woods sat down for a press conference and candidly discussed his future as a professional athlete. "As far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," he said (via ESPN). "Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that."

However, despite his grim predictions about his golfing future, Woods was able to return to the sport for the 2022 Masters. During the opening round of the tournament, Woods shot 1-under 71, but admitted that the task was no easy feat. "I can swing a golf club," Woods joked to CBS Sports. "The walking's not easy, and it's difficult." And while it initially seemed as if the athlete was making a promising recovery, he has just shared some devastating news about his golf career.